Singer Sammie speaks out after his mother is charged with murder

Soul crooner Sammie has reached out to his fans for the first time since his mother was charged with murder.

Angila Baxter, 56, was booked into the Orange County Jail in Florida on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, after allegedly shooting randomly into traffic and fatally striking 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier, according to Click Orlando.

Authorities did not divulge whether Baxter was under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. As of Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2023, Baxter is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, second-degree murder with a firearm, and two counts of shooting into a vehicle.

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier.

OCSO Homicide Detectives have arrested Angila Baxter, 56, for Second Degree Murder w/a Firearm. Baxter was randomly shooting at vehicles on 1/12 when Nekaybaw was driving in the area & was struck. pic.twitter.com/pVFSWSPF3Y — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 20, 2023

Police in Orlando state that Baxter, 56, was shooting from inside her red SUV at passing cars and hit Collier, who then crashed her car in an area just a short distance from her home. The medical examiner stated that Collier had been shot in her abdomen, with one bullet hole observed on the driver’s side of her vehicle. Despite the efforts of first responders, Collier succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Officers said two other victims of the shooting flagged down authorities to report what happened, the location, and the description of the shooter. One of them said a woman in a red SUV stopped next to her and said, “Why the (expletive) are you following me? Who are you?” before the victim drove off. The victim then heard two pops from the back of her vehicle, which were later determined to be bullets from Baxter’s gun.

Baxter reportedly admitted to authorities that she deliberately shot at the other drivers because she felt they were following her and she wanted to “scare them” away.

Baxter’s son, singer Sammie, 35, told his nearly 1 million fans he “understands the severity” of the situation and offered “condolences to the family of Mrs. Collier.”