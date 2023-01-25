Shemar Moore and girlfriend welcome 1st child together

The actor shared the exciting news on Instagram
Shemar Moore. Image source: Instagram – @shemarfmoore)

Shemar Moore has welcomed his first child into the world.

On Jan. 25, the actor revealed on Instagram that his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, gave birth to their first baby together.


“Ya boy is officially a Dad,” Moore said in the caption, “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here! [emoji][emoji][emoji]”

Earlier in January, Moore shared their gender reveal in a video on Instagram. “Mama’s smiling from Heaven [emoji] … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life [emoji],” Moore said.

In the video, Moore and Dizon found out that they were having a baby girl as a helicopter passed through spraying pink smoke.

In a recently shared clip from “The Jennifer Hudson show,” Moore revealed the exciting news that they were expecting.

“My mother is in heaven, right now it’ll be the three-year anniversary on Feb. 8,” Moore said. “And on Feb. 8, I’m going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

