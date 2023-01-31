Flavor Flav reveals how much he spent on drugs every day for 6 years

Flavor Flav celebrated two years of sobriety in October 2022, and he recently opened up about his addiction to drugs on “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks.” Flav said he never let people know what he was going through while he was using.

“There was a time I was spending $2,400 to $2,600 a day for six years straight,” Flav said. “That’s how much I spent on drugs.”

Doing the math, that’s nearly $1 million a year on drugs. Not only was he spending his money, but he was using the supply that he was selling.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I sold a lot, but I was my best customer,” Flav said. “I had a lot of money at the time, I was just doing the wrong things with my money.”

Flav gives credit to God for letting him live and helping him to overcome his addiction.

“I guess God wanted me to live, and he knows that I’m a mouthpiece to the world,” Flav said. “I feel that God let me live through that, so that way, I could teach people about the mistakes that I made, and hopefully they won’t make them later on in life.”