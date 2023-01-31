Watch Jamie Foxx’s adorable jam session with daughter Annalise (video)

Actor Jamie Foxx is widely considered one of the most versatile entertainers in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning star of the acclaimed biopic Ray is also a comedian, singer, rapper, producer and dazzling pianist.

On his Instagram account, Foxx showed off another musical instrument he has mastered while engaging in an adorable jam session with his younger daughter, Annalise Bishop, whose surname matches the actor’s birth name of Eric Bishop.

While commandeering a drum set in a luxury hotel in London, Foxx put on a quick show for his 15 million followers. Fans can also hear the bass lines from the classic Chic song, “Good Times.”

The camera then pans over to the daughter, Annalise, 13, who demonstrated deftness with the bass guitar. Her countenance is shielded from the camera by a beautiful cloud of hair.

Foxx declared in the caption that he’s taking his talented daughter on the road with him on the “Daddy daughter tour.”

Foxx’s elder daughter, Corrine Foxx, also followed her father into the arts. The 28-year-old graduate of Sierra Canyon High School and the University of Southern California is an actress who starred in the unreleased film, All-Star Weekend,” which her father co-wrote and produced. She is also a model who has represented the créme de la créme of fashion designers. In her latest films, Corrine Foxx starred as Sasha in the underwater thriller 47 Meters Down in 2017 and its sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019.