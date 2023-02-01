Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to a city near you

The time has come for Beyhive fans and supporters to experience the singer’s perform her latest album in real-time. Beyonce announced on Feb. 1 that she would be touring North America and Europe to support her Grammy-nominated Renaissance album. It’s her first tour since 2018.

The singer released her tour dates on her website and a sultry Instagram photo, imitating her Renaissance cover with a caption reading “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.” Fans all over social media began creating memes with excitement and sharing sentiments on Beyoncé releasing her dates to kick off Black History Month.

Beyoncé is nominated for nine Grammys and may make history as the most-awarded artist of all time.

Beyoncé is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets.

The dates below are available for pre-sale purchase on Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

05-10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

05-14 Brussels, Belgium – King Baudoin Stadium

05-17 Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Principality Stadium

05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium

05-23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

05-26 Paris, France – Stade de France

05-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

05-30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-08 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium

06-11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

06-15 Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion

06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

06-21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

06-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

06-27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy

07-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

07-09 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

07-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

07-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

07-17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

07-22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

07-26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

07-29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

08-01 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

08-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium

08-05 Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field

08-09 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

08-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

08-16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

08-18 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

08-21 St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

08-24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

08-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

08-30 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

09-02 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

09-13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

09-18 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

09-21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

09-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

09-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome