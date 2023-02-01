Beyoncé bringing Renaissance World Tour to a city near you

The time has come for Beyhive fans and supporters to experience the singer’s perform her latest album in real-time. Beyonce announced on Feb. 1 that she would be touring North America and Europe to support her Grammy-nominated Renaissance album. It’s her first tour since 2018.
The singer released her tour dates on her website and a sultry Instagram photo, imitating her Renaissance cover with a caption reading “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.” Fans all over social media began creating memes with excitement and sharing sentiments on Beyoncé releasing her dates to kick off Black History Month.
Beyoncé is nominated for nine Grammys and may make history as the most-awarded artist of all time.
Beyoncé is using Verified Fan to help fans get tickets.
The dates below are available for pre-sale purchase on Ticketmaster and LiveNation.
05-10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
05-14 Brussels, Belgium – King Baudoin Stadium
05-17 Cardiff, Wales – Cardiff Principality Stadium
05-20 Edinburgh, Scotland – BT Murrayfield Stadium
05-23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light
05-26 Paris, France – Stade de France
05-29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
05-30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06-08 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium
06-11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
06-15 Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadion
06-17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
06-21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
06-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
06-27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy
07-08 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
07-09 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
07-12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
07-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
07-17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium
07-20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
07-22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
07-26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
07-29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
08-01 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
08-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium
08-05 Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field
08-09 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
08-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
08-16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
08-18 Miami Gardens, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
08-21 St. Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
08-24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
08-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
08-30 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium
09-02 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
09-11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
09-13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
09-18 Kansas City, MO – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
09-21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
09-23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
09-27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome