Ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson slams Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump

Former NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson is renowned for spewing his unadulterated truth, whether it is right or wrong, Whatever thoughts materialize in Jackson’s mind are quickly shot out of his mouth without much regard for the potential collateral damage.

Jackson, a co-host of the popular sports podcast, “All the Smoke,” accuses Rev. Al Sharpton and famed attorney Ben Crump of harboring ulterior motives and frequently appearing on the scene when fatal police encounters become a national story. Jackson references how Sharpton and Crump also showed up in Minneapolis after his best friend, George Floyd, was murdered on live video by ex-cop Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day 2020.

Therefore, when “The Shade Room” posted the funeral service for Tyre Nichols, who was killed by Memphis police officers, Jackson ripped into Sharpton and Jackson.

“Y’all keep letting these folk fool y’all,” Jackson commented. “Same scene Al Sharpton and Crump crew … ll for political gain. They pray on people’s pain.” He penned under “The Shade Room’s” post. “Seen it first-hand with G Floyd. If it’s not a national media case you won’t see them. Yet we getting killed everywhere by police. Free game.”

Crump was also in attendance at the Nichols homegoing service on Feb. 1, 2023, where Sharpton was the keynote speaker. Both have become known for taking up the cause of victims of injustice and police violence, but Jackson looks askance at what allegedly motivates them.