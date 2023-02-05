Expectations high at the 2023 Grammys for Beyoncé and hip-hop’s 50th anniversary

History could be made, a precedent could be set, and surprise performances could pop off at any moment the 2023 annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Comic icon Trevor Noah will host the 65th Grammy Awards, for the third consecutive year.

Before we get to what superstars could gain, we should pause in memoriam of some enormous losses.

Migos members Quavo and Offset have been in unrelenting torment since the shocking shooting death of his blood relative and fellow group member, Takeoff, in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. Quavo is scheduled to perform his tribute song to Takeoff with the Maverick City Choir that he released in January called “Without You.”

Beyoncé, who leads all artists with nine nominations, could make history as the artist with the most all-time Grammy wins on Sunday night. Currently, she is tied for second with legendary producer Quincy Jones with 28. But Queen Bey has some formidable competition in the Album of the Year category as Rennaissance is going up against Kendrick Lamar’s masterpiece Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Adele’s 30.

This will also mark a rematch between Beyoncé and Adele who went head-to-head back in 2017 for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year in which Adele swept. Fans will be able to see if Bey can finally take home the award for Album of the Year.

Speaking of which, Kendrick Lamar is next in line behind Beyoncé with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile boast seven nods apiece.

The highlight of the night will probably be Questlove curating the 50th anniversary of hip hop in which fans will see some of their favorite rap stars of all time take the stage.

Another highly anticipated moment will be Diana Ross, who is nominated for her 13th Grammy Award but has never won one. This is shocking for a woman who had 12 No. 1 Billboard hits during her reign with the Supremes and churned out multiple classics as a solo artist.

Other nominees include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and BTS. First lady Jill Biden, Cardi B, Viola Davis and Shania Twain will be among the dignitaries who will present at the awards that kick off at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on CBS.