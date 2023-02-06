9-year-old genius graduates from high school

David Balogun, a 9-year-old from Pennsylvania, has become one of the youngest kids to graduate from high school. After entering the program in third grade, Balogun is the youngest to graduate from Reach Cyber Charter. The charter school allowed him to complete his classes online.

Before receiving his graduation certificate, Balogun was awarded with the 2022 Distinguished Student Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Gifted Education.

“I wanted to do it because I had the ability to do it,” Balogun said to FOX43. “So why not use those abilities for the greater good?”

To add to his major accomplishments, Balogun is also a member of Mensa International.

Balogun is set to receive his official diploma in June 2023 with the other graduates, and he’s already taking college-level courses. His career choices are either engineering, chemistry or software development.

“I hope I can use this opportunity to show that I’m not the only one who can do this,” Balogun said.