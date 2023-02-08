Halle Bailey’s sister checks DDG after making subtweets, unfollowing her

One of Halle Bailey‘s sisters recently sent a warning to Halle’s former beau. Ski Bailey, the older sister of Chloe and Halle, took to Instagram to respond to DDG‘s recent actions. The rapper and entertainer deleted pictures of him and Halle, unfollowed Halle and tweeted “All these girls the same,” followed with crying emojis and an “ain’t no wayy.”

DDG has since deleted the tweet. His actions have led to blogs assuming the couple had broken up, something Ski didn’t take kindly to three months before the scheduled release of The Little Mermaid on May 26, in which Halle Bailey provides the voice for the lead character Ariel, the mermaid princess.

“So, what I don’t like is when I wake up or I go on YouTube first thing in the morning and I see my sister on blogs, and it’s over some dude,” Ski said. “Darryl, DDG, bruh, what’s wrong with you? Halle is not like the ones you’ve been with. You will not treat her the way you’ve treated the others. I don’t give a freak if y’all had issues going on, that’s what you won’t do. Please understand that.

“You’re not going to come to social media and put her on blast and insinuate or put out something to make it seem like she was doing something that she wasn’t doing. You need to pipe down and get yourself together. If y’all broke up, then you need to just unfollow and keep it pushing. You don’t have to put anything out like that saying ‘all these girls are the same.’ Are you dumb? Are you stupid?”

DDG is a clout chaser who tries to make all his exes look bad. He knows Halle has an image to protect and won’t fight online but guess what???? Her sister got your TEA pic.twitter.com/jp0xpCLBrV — Flounder 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@lazyariel) February 8, 2023

Six days before DDG’s social media actions, Halle tweeted; “I love my man [not going to lie],” to which DDG responded, “I love you more.” In December, DDG released a song titled “In Love With A Mermaid.” The song is no longer on his music YouTube channel.