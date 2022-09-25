Search
Halle Bailey’s beau DDG thought racism was over before ‘Little Mermaid’ (video)

Rapper DDG was taken aback by the racial hostility that Bailey faced
Halle Bailey (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rapper DDG, the boyfriend of Halle Bailey, said he was shocked by the intensity of the racist backlash his girlfriend received when she starred in the Disney film The Little Mermaid.

DDG, aka Darryl Dwayne Granberry, told the “Bootleg Podcast” that he thought that racism was over by now and was previously oblivious of the hate that is harbored by some of his Caucasian counterparts.


“I didn’t know people was this racist – I didn’t know this was a thing,” he said. 

Interesting commentary considering the racial powder keg that exploded in the summer of 2020 following the passing of Greg Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. DDG thought that this matter had been over and done with following the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. 


“I thought this s— was gone already, I thought that s— was gone! I thought Martin Luther King [Jr.] canceled that s— out! This s— is crazy, I was like ‘what the f— is these n—-s talking about?’

The host of the podcast inquired as to how Bailey was handling the backlash to her starring role. 

“She be laughing it off [but] they be going a little too hard,” DDG said. “But I feel like the people are more attacking the character rather than her, personally.”

The “Moonwalking” rapper added that it would be impossible to hate Bailey if they knew her on a personal level because of her humble and nice nature. 

“It’s impossible to be mean to Halle. She too sweet,” DDG said. 

