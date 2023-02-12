NFL journalist Sheena Quick makes a prediction for the history-making Super Bowl LVII.

Sheena Quick makes a prediction for history-making Super Bowl LVII

Nicole Lynn accepts an award on behalf of her client Jalen Hurts. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Nicole Lynn, Jalen Hurts' agent, shares what makes the quarterback special off field
Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Donovan McNabb chimes in on significance of Black quarterbacks facing off in a Super Bowl
NFL journalist Sheena Quick. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Sheena Quick makes a prediction for history-making Super Bowl LVII
Cameron Tom of the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Cameron Tom on protecting Jalen Hurts and history-making Super Bowl LVII
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
DeMaurice Smith discusses historic Super Bowl LVII
DJ Khaled and We The Best positioned for global takeover
SCAD TV Fest celebrates its 11th year with exciting programing and screenings
Designer Ron Dyce makes New York Fashion Week debut featuring Gold Bottom shoes
Cardi B performs in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Cardi B performs at Super Bowl weekend event
Libe Barer believes conversations about hair are key for women of color
Rihanna at a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Rihanna names the favorite albums she recorded
Diamond White hopes her new project will spark young girls' interest in STEM
