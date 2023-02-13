DDG, Halle Bailey respond to Rubi Rose’s tweets

The latest story in DDG‘s love life has been publicized. The rapper and YouTuber from Pontiac, Michigan, appeared to have a falling out with Halle Bailey, who he was in a public relationship with. DDG unfollowed Bailey and tweeted all girls were the same. He then deleted the tweet about all girls being the same. The actions led to social media users assuming Bailey cheated on DDG, which led to Bailey’s older sister Ski Bailey telling DDG he can’t treat Halle like he’s treated his previous love interests.

On Feb. 11, DDG’s ex, Rubi Rose, blasted him because she said Halle was wearing Rose’s old clothes.

Rubi Rose calls out DDG for having new GF wear her old clothes 👚 pic.twitter.com/L5aVJ0QBVj — Code RED (@CodeRED_tv) February 11, 2023

The next day, Rose posted a screenshot of DDG messaging her, which appeared to be from earlier in the week, around the time DDG unfollowed Halle and tweeted all girls were the same.

This is why im single pic.twitter.com/4MnYK2pqfO — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) February 12, 2023

DDG was streaming on Twitch when Rose posted the tweet, and he reacted live.

“Man,” DDG said as he palmed his face. “I hate this b—-.”

On the stream, he also complained about how the Black community loves to tear down a successful Black man and how negativity wins on the internet.

“I just can’t say nothing, but I can’t stay this stream, I can’t lie,” DDG said, seconds before ending the stream.

He then turned to Twitter to respond.

“I know it looks bad, but it ain’t what it seems [like], swear to God,” DDG tweeted. “That b—- just evil.”

Rose then tweeted, “He mad I wouldn’t go home with him after Caresha party.”

DDG quote-tweeted and responded, “Super cap. N—-s is not pressed over you.”

He also tweeted, “Don’t believe nothing she says. She’s been stuck on me for two years. She’s hurt.”

DDG eventually deleted all the tweets and Rose deleted the tweet accusing him of wanting to go home with her after Caresha’s party.

Rose ended her day of tweeting by posting, “All boys are the same.”

Then, Halle finally addressed the situation.

“The devil is working,” Bailey tweeted. “Lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party. Stay blessed everyone.”