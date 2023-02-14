Rihanna’s puffer coat an homage to late fashion icon; fans loved it

The oversized red puffer coat was inspired by her mentor
Rihanna (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Rihanna recently shut down the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII halftime show with an aesthetically pleasing performance of her greatest hits. In just 12 minutes, she performed “B—- Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights” and “Run This Town.”

RiRi wore an all-red ensemble featuring an unzipped flight suit, bustier, and a custom Loewe catsuit that showed a peek of her baby bump. Her performance of the last two songs, “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” left fans amazed and she heightened the drama of the moment by singing from an elevated platform wearing an oversized red puffer coat to honor the late fashion icon André Leon Talley. He was not only a friend to Rihanna but she also saw him as a father figure.


According to Fashionista, the coat was not the original jacket that Talley owned, but the couture-inspired look was custom-made by Alaia.

Talley died at the age of 73 in January 2022 due to complications of a heart attack and COVID-19 but never missed an opportunity to show the Barbadian singer love while he was alive. The team running his Instagram profile quickly shared an update acknowledging the tribute and it warmed her fans’ hearts.


The caption quoted a line from “Umbrella.”

