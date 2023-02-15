Silence the Shame org gives 3 mental health tips for 2023

Silence the Shame, a mental health education and awareness nonprofit, is spreading the word about the importance of taking care of your mind. Jewell Gooding, the executive director of the organization, and CEO Shanti Das, shared mental health tips for everyone to follow in 2023.

What are three mental health tips for 2023?

Jewell Gooding: Pause. Absolutely take time to pause. … Taking time to really prepare. Slow down to go fast, so let’s ensure we’re taking that time.

Shanti Das: Another tip is understanding therapy can be your best friend or [you can talk to] a life coach, but talk to someone. There’s nothing to be embarrassed about, we all need help. The other thing too is understanding boundaries is a blessing. Don’t pick up those calls at 5:30, or 6 p.m. if it’s going to stress you out. Sometimes as entrepreneurs, you wear five, or six different hats, it can be hard to do that, but how you invest in your business [is] you must invest in your wellness. So being able to set up those boundaries will definitely take you further as an entrepreneur.

JG: Finally, exercise. That is your natural medicine. If you don’t get time to do anything else, take 30 minutes a day [to exercise], it does so [much] for your well-being not just mentally, but physically. So really invest that time, schedule those appointments, schedule that exercise so that you can feel that rejuvenation.

Silence the Shame will be receiving a check at the TSP Conference. How will that help the organization?

SD: We’re really excited that Lamar [Tyler], his team and TSP have chosen to partner with Silence the Shame so that we can benefit from the wave this weekend as the main nonprofit. We’re so excited because one thing we learned during the pandemic is we all have mental health, we all may not have a mental illness. Entrepreneurs definitely deal with a lot of stress and anxiety, so it’s definitely important for this community to prioritize their emotional health and wellness. For them to give back to us is a blessing, and hopefully, we can be a blessing to those entrepreneurs and their audiences.

JG: … Because we’re dealing with so much and we’re trying to go so far, it’s so important that we’re taking this time to really invest in something that’s really going to take us a lot further [than] anything we’ve ever done. So again, we’re super appreciative and hopeful others will continue to follow suit.