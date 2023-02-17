New Music Friday: Neek Bucks, Polo G, MadeinTyo, Future, Latto

As Black History Month continues, so do the new releases in music. A heave of music artists released new music on the week of Feb. 17, and here are just a few.
Neek Bucks released Blessed To The Max, a 14-song album. The Hitmaka-affiliated artist has an all-star lineup of featured artists on the project with 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Tink, Benny The Butcher and Raekwon. Bucks has a classic New York sound with a touch of the city’s new-school sounds.
Polo G, Future, Metro Boomin, MadeInTyo, Latto, IDK, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yung Bleu, Larry June, The Alchemist, Lil Baby and DJ Drama also released new music.
It’s expected to be the debut of Latto’s “pop” sound.
Lottery @ midnight 🍒 pic.twitter.com/GhkacJkRq0
— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) February 16, 2023
Los Angeles duo BlueBucksClan released “Suffer.”
Key Glock released “Work,” a single from his upcoming album, Glockoma 2. Jay Critch is releasing the 19-track Jugg Season, which features Max B and Rich The Kid. Rucci released “Lamb Chops,” a bouncy Los Angeles-sounding track.