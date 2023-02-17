New Music Friday: Neek Bucks, Polo G, MadeinTyo, Future, Latto

As Black History Month continues, so do the new releases in music. A heave of music artists released new music on the week of Feb. 17, and here are just a few.

Neek Bucks released Blessed To The Max, a 14-song album. The Hitmaka-affiliated artist has an all-star lineup of featured artists on the project with 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Tink, Benny The Butcher and Raekwon. Bucks has a classic New York sound with a touch of the city’s new-school sounds.

Polo G, Future, Metro Boomin, MadeInTyo, Latto, IDK, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Yung Bleu, Larry June, The Alchemist, Lil Baby and DJ Drama also released new music.

It’s expected to be the debut of Latto’s “pop” sound.

Los Angeles duo BlueBucksClan released “Suffer.”

Key Glock released “Work,” a single from his upcoming album, Glockoma 2. Jay Critch is releasing the 19-track Jugg Season, which features Max B and Rich The Kid. Rucci released “Lamb Chops,” a bouncy Los Angeles-sounding track.