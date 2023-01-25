2 Chainz flexes Black fatherhood on podcast with son

Rapper 2 Chainz has once again gone viral for the relationship he has with his son, Halo. On the father-son podcast “Me & Halo,” a discussion of Halo’s favorite moments came up.

“Mostly I just like when I have father-son time,” Halo said, with pride in his voice.

“Oh, you like father-son time?” 2 Chainz said.

“Yeah,” Halo said.

“That’s so cool,” 2 Chainz said, after smiling himself. “It makes me feel like I’m doing my job, Man Man. You make me feel like I’m doing a good job as a father. Right?”

“Yeah, you are,” Halo said.

2chainz seems like a great dad. Father/son bonds are so important. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/5VXHNZhjhH — Mike Gauyo 🇭🇹 (@blackboywrites) January 23, 2023

Halo and 2 Chainz have made many public appearances together at various Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Dream and College Park Skyhawk games. This past summer at a Dream game, game host Bria Janelle asked the rapper about the father-son podcast.

“It was important for me to show that bond between a Black father and a Black son,” 2 Chainz said.

The “Me & Halo” podcast has aired six episodes over the past seven months and has brought on star Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young as a guest.