Lori Harvey claps back at meddler for comment on relationship with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Andrea Raffin)

Lori Harvey recently clapped back at a fan who made a comment stating she and Damson Idris didn’t seem to have chemistry. After they were spotted on the black carpet together for the FX “Snowfall” Season 6 premiere, videos surfaced showing the two interacting with each other which made fans question the sincerity of their relationship.

Fans had different reactions to the video that surfaced claiming Lori Harvey wasn’t feeling the same way for him based on body language and that Damson Idris is overly excited to be with her. Some fans even had an issue with the paparazzi getting solo pictures of Lori Harvey since she was a guest of Idris. Idris has been playing the role of Franklin Saint on “Snowfall” since 2017.


According to The Shaderoom, one fan stated on Instagram, “No chemistry. Look how far apart they’re standing lol.” Harvey quickly responded saying, “or maybe I just had on body makeup and told him don’t stand too close to me because I didn’t want to get it on his suit lol, y’all try to find a problem with everything.”

Harvey is normally quiet when it comes to what fans think about her relationships, but this time she set the record straight. It seems as if she and Idris are going strong.


