Dr. Lakshmi Emory shares the life lesson that has helped her most

Dr. Lakshmi Emory is the chief medical officer at Aetna Better Health of Illinois. With over 20 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Emory is passionate about assisting the underserved and being of service to those who require it the most. Rolling out spoke with Dr. Emory about her leadership style, speaking more than one language and the life lesson that has stayed with her over the years.

Please describe your leadership style.

My leadership style is collaborative, empathetic and inclusive. I endeavor to be the leader I’ve always wished I had. I most value the input of those closest to the issues, the “frontline” who interact with our members daily and who have valuable insights that they may not always feel empowered to share. I strive to be fair and considerate in everything I do as a leader.

Finish this sentence: Speaking a second language is important because …

The world is not a monolith. In high school, I studied French and in college, Spanish. One of my fondest memories of college is studying Spanish abroad in Puebla, Mexico. I became so proficient that I often dreamt in Spanish. Later, as a medical student, I translated for the medical teams I rounded on and interpreted in the emergency department at the hospital. During my years in practice, I had many patients who only spoke Spanish and were delighted when I spoke their language with them. Although I would apologize for my imperfect grammar, they expressed their relief and appreciation for my ability to communicate with them.

What social media platforms do you use the most? Why?

I use Facebook and LinkedIn mainly. I moderate several Facebook groups, some of which I founded. I have assisted in successfully connecting people to job opportunities through FB posts, started a social media selfie-campaign that went viral with the hashtag, #WhatADoctorLooksLike, and even got my dog through a FB posts.

The #WhatADoctorLooksLike movement was inspired by a colleague’s attempt to assist an ill passenger during a flight. Her efforts were rebuffed because airline staff doubted whether she was a physician. In a Facebook group of Black women physicians, I posted a selfie with that hashtag and encouraged them to do the same. I was shocked to see a story about it on the evening news just two days after my hashtag went viral.

What life lesson has served you the most in your career and why?

The lessons of always being humble and always seeking to be a helper. I was on a company town hall meeting and shared the story of my maternal grandmother who, along with her family, survived the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. Her brother’s account was featured in a documentary on the History channel in 2021 on the centennial of the massacre. He related that my great-grandparents assisted countless neighbors in the aftermath of the massacre by providing safe harbor, sheltering them in their tiny home that was undamaged during the incident. I think my heart for helping was passed down from my ancestors.