Find out how Karen Sutton-Ford is building a legacy of excellence

Karen Sutton-Ford, dealer principal of Sutton Ford , balances family and business with a focus on legacy at the heart of her leadership. Together with her husband Mario, she has raised two sons, Roman and Malachi, while successfully managing and expanding the family’s car dealership. Committed to the core values that have fueled the business’s growth, Sutton-Ford remains dedicated to preserving and advancing her family’s legacy. In an interview with rolling out, she discusses her leadership approach, the importance of legacy and the future of Sutton Ford.

Describe your leadership style and how it has evolved over the years.

I would describe my leadership style as situational, adapting to the needs of each circumstance. Typically, I lean towards a more democratic and laissez-faire approach, encouraging team collaboration and granting autonomy to my team members. However, I also recognize the importance of visionary leadership to inspire and guide the organization toward our long-term goals, as well as transactional leadership when it comes to managing performance and achieving short-term objectives. Over the years, my leadership style has evolved to become more flexible and responsive, allowing me to effectively address diverse challenges and opportunities as they arise.

Talk about the key values and traditions you uphold while continuing your family’s legacy at Sutton Ford.

At Sutton Ford, I aim to uphold the key values and traditions that define our family’s legacy. Our end goal is to leave a positive impact on everyone who walks through our doors. Our core values, encapsulated in the acronym PRUIT — personal growth, respect, urgency, integrity, and teamwork — fuel our everyday decisions and actions. By prioritizing personal growth, we encourage continuous learning and development. Respect ensures that we value and appreciate every individual. Urgency drives us to be proactive and responsive. Integrity maintains our commitment to honesty and ethical practices, while teamwork fosters collaboration and unity. These values are the foundation of our legacy and the cornerstone of our success.

How do you foster leadership development within your team, and what qualities do you look for in potential leaders?

I foster leadership development within my team by emphasizing continuous learning and encouraging an eagerness to always be a student. I believe everyone has the potential for leadership, and it is our duty to identify what motivates each individual and assist them in taking the next steps in their development. I provide opportunities for professional growth through training programs, mentorship and challenging assignments. I look for qualities such as a commitment to personal growth, strong communication skills, integrity, the ability to inspire and motivate others and a collaborative spirit. By nurturing these qualities, I aim to build a team of capable and dynamic leaders.

What are your goals for the future of Sutton Ford and how do you plan to accomplish them while staying true to your family’s legacy?

My future goals for Sutton Ford include continued growth and solidifying our position as a pillar in the community. I want Sutton Ford to be the first place people think of for purchasing and servicing vehicles. To achieve this, we will focus on enhancing the car buying process to ensure it is as pleasant and seamless as possible. We will continue investing in our team, embracing new technologies and maintaining our commitment to exceptional customer service. By staying true to our family’s legacy of integrity and community engagement, we aim to build lasting relationships and a reputation for excellence.