Chaka Khan backtracks after throwing shade at greatest singers of all time list

After dissing some of the singers on Rolling Stone‘s “200 Greatest Singers of All Time,” list, Chaka Khan backtracked and apologized.

During an appearance on the “Los Angeles Magazine” podcast on March 1, Khan had a few things to say about being ranked No. 29 on the list.

The host went through a few names on the list that were ahead of Khan. When Adele was mentioned as being ranked 22, Khan said, “OK, I quit.” Next was Mariah Carey, who was ranked No. 5. Khan said, “That must be payola or some s— like that.”

Khan had the biggest reaction when the host said that Mary J. Blige was ranked No. 25. “These b—— are blind as a motherf—— bat,” Khan said. “They need hearing aids. They don’t have hearing aids? They have no eyes. They have no ears. These must be the children of Helen Keller.”

On March 5, Khan went on Instagram to offer an apology to those that she dissed.

“Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait,” Khan wrote. … “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize.”