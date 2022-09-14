R&B singers showcase their powerful voices on Bonfire stage

Sponsored by Backwoods, Bonfire ATL not only caters to the hip-hop audience, but also to R&B music. Rhythm and blues is an internationally popular genre that caters to diverse audiences.

The R&B duo, D— Tootie and Jazzy with the Soul, performed together this past Sunday on the Bonfire stage. They later spoke to rolling out on how their musical influences stem from the church and also from classic R&B artists such as Jazmine Sullivan, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald.

D— Tootie and Jazzy with the Soul are recognized for having powerful voices that come from deep within and they complement each other well. These two artists, also cousins, spoke on how artists are winning right now in Atlanta and more.

Tell us who is making smoke right now in Atlanta.

Jazzy: What’s making smoke is the artists. Every artist out here is coming out here and they are working hard. They are putting in hours, they are putting in the time, and they are putting in that work.

Tootie: We are. Period. People in Atlanta are blowing up. A lot of different people are blowing up. Singing wise, rapping, and all that.

What did you just perform for the crowd?

Tootie: We performed “Backwoods” by D— Tootie, and Jazzy with the Soul, right here, my cousin. We did “No Fool.” “Backwoods” is out right now, but “No Fool” we are still working on that, so it will be out to you soon.

What made you want to pursue a music career?

Jazzy: We’ve been singing since we were just jits.

Tootie: We were young as h—.

Jazzy: She was in the choir for as long as I can remember and I always wanted to be in the choir just like her. She would always teach me how to harmonize.”

Tootie: Yes, we were just on the phone singing and harmonizing.

Jazzy: The funny part is we are the only ones in our family that can sing … the only ones.

Tootie: It’s crazy.