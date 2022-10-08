Timothy Isaiah headlines ‘Shaking the Culture’ festival at Bonfire ATL

Timothy Isaiah is a born performer. The West Palm Beach, Florida, rapper gave his fans something to cheer for on Oct. 1 during the Shaking the Culture festival at Bonfire ATL. Through his fast-paced rhymes and tenacious energy, Isaiah plans to tell a story in every song he makes.

During the festival, Isaiah performed a six-song set, which included “E-Aye,” “4Tim,” “Bad Guy,” “FU,” and “Move.” He also performed “Ropes,” as he recently debuted the music video for the single. The rapper had support from many of his friends and listeners, and he showed during his set that he’s shaking the culture in Atlanta.

Rolling out had the chance to speak with Isaiah prior to his performance.

How does it feel to be the headliner of this event?

It’s dope. I’m starting to be recognized in Atlanta as one of the staples. I’m not from Atlanta, but I do treat it like home, so to be accepted and recognized by a lot of people here is amazing.

What do you want people to take away from your music?

Whatever you can take from it. I don’t make my music for any specific reason. I’m not trying to save the world, and I’m not trying to just get rich. However you identify, however you connect, whatever your “ism” is, and however you connect to my music, I want you to share it with me. I would love to hear your story.

What tips would you give up-and-coming rappers?

Be consistent. A lot of times we get wrapped up in being the star or being a celebrity, but just be consistent. I try to stay as humble as possible. I never tell anybody “no,” I always try to work things out and make things happen. Remaining consistent has allowed me to get into a lot of rooms.

How do you think you’re shaking the culture with your music?

Just by being dynamic. When I first moved to Atlanta, I was trying to get on the scene as much as possible, bringing different cultures, flavors and sounds, and just trying to marry it to the culture that I’m a part of. I feel like I’m shaking the culture because I’m doing something different.