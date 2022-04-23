Dr. Rashad Richey Invited to Lecture Faculty at St. Petersburg College in FL

This week Dr. Rashad Richey was the invited lecturer at St. Petersburg College in Florida. Dr. Richey was tasked with presenting practical and theoretical methodologies to enhance learning opportunities and outcomes for students. St. Petersburg College has been a trailblazing institution for equity and inclusion for years. The faculty and support staff are nationally noted for their innovation in higher education and student-centric culture. “It was pure honor to be invited to share with my professorial colleagues who fight daily to ensure higher education is a beacon of light for hungry souls. St. Petersburg College faculty, led by Dr. Tonjua Williams, is making a huge difference in the lives of students daily. I am thankful to be a small part of the process”, said Dr. Richey.

Dr. Richey’s lecture was titled “Master Educator: Reimagining the Power, Influence, and Practical Impact of Effective Pedagogy Through the Lens of Equitable Education”. Dr. Richey, who’s research includes higher education reform policy, equitable remedies, and national policy, has provided lectures for various American colleges and universities including the University of Michigan, Reinhardt University, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Clark Atlanta University to name a few.

Beyond Dr. Richey’s daily duties as TV anchor for the popular national television news show “indisputable With Dr. Rashad Richey” on the TYT Network, he is also an award-winning talk radio personality on News & Talk 1380-WAOK & V-103 FM (HD3), an Emmy nominated political analyst for CBS News Atlanta and President of Rolling Out, the largest urban media company of its kind in the United States. Being America’s youngest inductee into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, Dr. Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube.

Dr. Rashad Richey holds multiple advance degrees including a Master of Business Administration from Beulah Heights University and completed doctoral research studies at Clark Atlanta University, where his research focus centered on federal policy reform in higher education. Dr. Richey is currently completing his Juris Doctor (law degree) at Birmingham School of Law.

According to Wikipedia, St. Petersburg College (SPC) is a public college in Pinellas County, Florida. It is part of the Florida College System and one of the institutions in the system designated a “state college,” as it offers a greater number of bachelor’s degrees than traditional community colleges focused on associate degrees. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and enrolled about 29,000 students in the fall of 2018.[3]

The school was founded in 1927 as a private junior college, the first in Florida. It later became a public institution and grew to include campuses throughout Pinellas County. Today it has eleven campuses and centers: four in St. Petersburg, Florida and seven in Seminole, Pinellas Park, Largo, Clearwater, and Tarpon Springs.

St. Petersburg College was founded in 1927 as St. Petersburg Junior College by Captain George M. Lynch, Pinellas County’s city superintendent of schools for the city of St. Petersburg, as a private, non-profit institution.[5] It was created in part because of the economic downturn preceding the Great Depression as a way for local students to receive a postsecondary education without having to relocate or pay high tuition.[6] On opening day, the college consisted of 102 students and 14 faculty members, operating from an unused wing of St. Petersburg High School. After one semester, SPJC moved its operations to a former high school facility overlooking Mirror Lake, where it remained until January 1942. At this point, the facility was moved into a single building on the corner of 5th Ave. N. and 66th St. N.—a building still in active use today as the James E. Hendry Administration Building, part of the St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus.

SPJC became a public college in 1948.[7]