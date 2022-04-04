Rashad Richey buys multiple radio stations, including 107.7 FM (WHSL), 1130 AM (WALQ) – Alabama

Emmy-nominated and award-winning media veteran, serial entrepreneur, investor, and university professor, Dr. Rashad Richey announced today the purchase of two radio stations in the Alabama market, 107.7 FM WHLS and 1130 AM WALQ. Under the purchase agreement, Breaking Ground USA, LLC, a company wholly owned by Dr. Richey, will have a fifty-fifty partnership with the Augustus Foundation, Inc. to own and operate both stations.“As a multimedia personality with more than 20 years of executive experience across multiple platforms, I am honored to make this announcement,” said Dr. Richey. “Local and free over the air radio remains a mainstay in the lives of virtually all Americans and communities are hungry for connection, content and creativity. I look forward to maintaining the investment and commitment to excellence and community service that have built and sustained these stations and am thankful to be able to expand their reach.”

When on the air, 107.7 FM WHSL broadcasts an urban adult contemporary music format. Richey plans to take the FM station closer to the Mississippi/Alabama border to enhance market capabilities. 1130 AM WALQ is licensed to serve the community of Carrville, Alabama. The station’s broadcast license is held by the Augustus Foundation, Inc. and was established in 1979. Richey will use his expertise to enhance community-centric programming for listeners to be informed, empowered and encouraged.

The Augustus Foundation released a statement that read in part, “…Dr. Rashad Richey is not only a scholar and media-personality, he’s an insightful leader with depth, heart and courage. We are more than thrilled about this partnership and look forward to future successes.”

Dr. Richey also serves as president of Rolling Out, the largest Black-owned free print urban publication in the country. The publication boasts a monthly readership of 2.8 million and has a combined social media following of more 600,000.

Richey’s media reach includes The Rashad Richey Morning Show (voted Best Talk Radio Host by readers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Magazine, and Atlanta Business Journal), a highly successful podcast and is the daily anchor for the live television opinion news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’ on the TYT Network which was recently ranked “fastest growing TV news show in America” by HEG, LLC a data analytics firm.