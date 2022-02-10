America’s largest progressive network, announced today that ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’ was named “The fastest growing news show in the United States for survey year 2021,” by data driven firm The Hicks Evaluation Group (HEG, LLC). Their evaluation looked at national news programs based on audience growth, social media views and engagement, and multi-platform variables.

“I’m thankful, humbled, and appreciative of the response ‘Indisputable’ has received across the country and beyond. The real credit goes to my team and the entire TYT family. There’s really nothing special about me, but there is something special about the truth. In a world full of misleading information, people will still gravitate to truth. At ‘Indisputable’ we work hard to bring our audience a high quality news program everyday,” said Dr. Richey.

In comparison to shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, and Fox Business, the Hicks Evaluation Group’s study found that ‘Indisputable’ is the fastest growing television news show based on traditional and new media methods of content distribution and consumption. On YouTube, ‘Indisputable’ averaged 18 million views per month, nearly 1 billion impressions, and 7 million watch hours within the 6-month survey timeframe. On Facebook, the show had an average of 25.3 million viewers a month, 263 million minutes of watch time, and 8.1 million audience engagement total. Overall, combining linear (which includes Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, and YouTube TV), streaming, and podcast platforms ‘Indisputable’ averaged 43.6 million viewers a month.

TYT Head of Programming Judith Benezra said, “Since his first few guest appearances on TYT, it was very clear that Dr. Richey’s impassioned perspective was vital, and we knew we wanted to partner with him and be the network to amplify his voice. ‘Indisputable’ being named ‘America’s fastest growing television news show’ just six months after its debut, speaks to his brilliance, his production team’s dedication, and affirms that our programming is resonating with a large audience.”

The study included a review of available data from shows on CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CNBC, Fox Business, and several other national cable news shows. One requirement of the study was that all news programs had one platform on a traditional cable outlet or was available on linear with a run-time of 1 hour or more.

TYT Founder and CEO Cenk Uygur said, “We’ve never seen a show grow as fast as Indisputable, in our network or any other digital network. Rashad Richey is a national treasure and will soon become a household name as one of the top news hosts in the country.”

TYT picked up ‘Indisputable’ July 2021, expanding the network’s line-up of news and politics shows. Since the show’s launch ‘Indisputable’ has welcomed guests such as: Senator Jon Ossoff, Killer Mike, Congressional candidate Nina Turner, filmmaker Michael Moore, and many others. On ‘Indisputable’, Dr. Richey delivers insightful commentary on the top news stories of the day, debates conservative-leaning guests in the segment ‘The Bullpen.’ Most recently, he engaged in a highly viewed debate against conservative Charlie Kirk. Additionally, Indisputable exposes people caught on camera weaponizing their privilege while discussing the dangerous consequences of their actions in his regular segment ‘I Wish a Karen Would.’