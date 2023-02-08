Dr. Rashad Richey receives John Lewis P.R.I.D.E. Award from Atlanta Public School

The coveted P.R.I.D.E. Award honors individuals who provide leadership and advocacy for youth
Dr. Rashad Richey receives John Lewis P.R.I.D.E. Award from Atlanta Public School
L to R: National SCLC President Charles Steele, Dr. Rashad Richey, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, Principal Ramon Garner of the John Lewis Invictus Academy (Photo Courtesy Rashad Richey)

Principal Ramon Garner of the John Lewis Invictus Academy presented Dr. Rashad Richey with their coveted P.R.I.D.E. Award, which honors individuals who create opportunities and provide leadership and advocacy for youth. Richey, a university professor, national television anchor and radio personality, said it was an honor to be asked to provide the keynote address for the John Lewis Invictus Academy Brotherhood Summit. Richey shared a passionate message about overcoming obstacles and being powerful through ‘uniqueness’. The crowd gave Richey a standing ovation at the completion of the message.

The occasion was open to the community and provided opportunities for those interested in mentorship. Notable leaders, such as Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring, National SCLC President Charles Steele, GA State Senator Jason Esteves and others were in attendance.


0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x