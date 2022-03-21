Emmy nominated television news analyst for CBS News Atlanta, television news anchor, media executive, university lecturer, and radio personality Dr. Rashad Richey has now added another superlative to his resume, “National Black Radio Hall of Fame Inductee”, making him the youngest inductee for 2022 and one of the youngest in the history of the organization. Other notable inductees this year include Rev. Al Sharpton, The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Sasha The Diva, V-103’s Ramona Debreaux, and gospel legend Dr. Bobby Jones to name a few. “This is such a high honor because it comes from my fellow colleagues in the broadcast industry across the country. The real credit goes to my amazing team of producers, mentors like Teddy Astin and Joyce Littel, radio management and listeners who trust us enough to bring them truthful and passionate commentary daily. Thank you National Black Radio Hall of Fame for being such an amazing leader and ally for Black broadcasters. The great work of Board President Bernie Hayes, Board Vice President Uvee Hayes, and Board 2nd Vice President Marsha Washington George cannot be overstated. Congratulations to all 2022 inductees!”, said Richey.

Dr. Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube as host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show (named Best Talk Radio Host by Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Magazine, and Atlanta Business Journal) on News & Talk 1380-WAOK in Atlanta, GA, an Audacy station which airs on 1380-AM, V-103 FM (HD3), WAOK.com, and the Audacy App. Richey is also the political commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM, the largest urban radio station in America.

Background/Biographical Information:

Dr. Richey is an Emmy nominated Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta and television anchor for the acclaimed national TV news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’, which was recently named America’s Fastest Growing TV News Show’ by HEG, LLC . ‘Indisputable’ airs live weekdays from 2:30pm – 4pm ET on The Young Turks Network (TYT), which additionally airs on multiple linear cable channels including Comcast Xfinity, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, Roku TV, Xumo TV, YouTubeTV, and various streaming platforms.

‘Indisputable’ averages over 3-million viewers a day and is also available via podcast on Apple Podcast, iHeart, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Sound Cloud, Acast, and others.

Known as political, social justice, policy, and socioeconomic juggernaut, Dr. Richey has provided political commentary on MSNBC, CNBC, BBC, BNC, Fox Business and the Fox News Channel, breaking down pressing issues in American culture.

When Dr. Richey is not on-air, he’s a business executive as President of Rolling Out, the largest free-print urban publication in the United States with a monthly readership of 2.8 million and combined social media following of over 500,000. Rolling Out covers political, entertainment, cultural, and business news.

A well-known social justice warrior, speaker and national thought leader, Dr. Richey is actively involved in policy reformation, addressing the social ills of racial disparity. This work led Dr. Richey to create The Rashad Richey Foundation, an agency that mentors and deprograms gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth. Dr. Richey has been recognized by various local and national agencies for his collective work and societal impact, including being honored with two Presidential Lifetime Achievement awards from former United States President Barack Obama and current United State President Joe Biden making him a rare double-honoree recipient of these prestigious recognitions. Dr. Richey also received the White House Presidential Volunteer Services Award.

Various organizations have recognized Dr. Richey for his advocacy, media acumen and philanthropy. Dr. Richey was named Top 40 Under Forty Most Influential people in GA by the Atlanta Business Chronicle and one of Atlanta’s Most Powerful leaders according to Atlanta Magazine. Other awards and recognitions include, Dr. Rashad Richey Appreciation Day – United States Congress, Dr. Rashad Richey Appreciation Day – Fulton County (GA), Dr. Rashad Richey Day – City of South Fulton (GA), GA Secretary of State Goodwill Ambassador, Global Media Icon Award – Fox Soul TV, Media Influencer of the Year – ICON Fashion and Beauty, Broadcaster of the Year – Tabitha’s House, Media Personality of the Year – GA Black Chamber of Commerce, Best in Media – RICE Awards, and International Man of the Year – iCreate International.

Believing service is a responsibility we all must share, Dr. Richey is a Board Member at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Children’s Rights and Georgia Council for International Visitors, a US Department of State program dedicated to international cultural education, experiences and connections. He is a member of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, Black Law Student Association, Atlanta NAACP, Atlanta Press Club, National Association of Black Journalists, and American Association of University Professors.

Dr. Richey earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Beulah Heights University. Being a student of politics and equitable policies, Dr. Richey continued his educational pursuits and completed his doctoral studies from Clark Atlanta University (Research Focus: “A Policy and Political Analysis of how America’s College Promise Act of 2018 Could Impact Higher Education Access of Nontraditional Black College Students”). Dr. Richey’s research exposed the nuances of policy ‘wrangling’ in DC and how adverse political dynamics within the context of higher education reform and access create a net negative for most Americans and negatively impacts the ecosystem of the American economy, specifically historically marginalized groups. According to Dr. Richey’s research, Game Theory and Critical Race Theory dynamics in policy development coupled with varying special interests and innate biases significantly stifle socially responsible legislation, especially as it relates to Black Americans. Dr. Richey concluded that these negative elements can be remedied through grounded approaches and grassroots methodologies based on strategic alignment, diminishing tribalism and properly messaging projected positive economic and social outcomes.

As a man of faith who believes politics, policy and spiritual values are socially connected, Dr. Richey also completed seminarian education and earned his PhD at the internationally recognized Scofield Graduate School where his qualitative research focused on “The Global Affect of Western Religion on Politics, Policy and Government”, making Dr. Richey a rare double-doctorate scholar. Being a student of leadership principals and criminal justice reform, Dr. Richey completed studies in Executive Leadership from Cornell University and is currently matriculating at Birmingham School of Law finishing his Juris Doctor Degree (Law Degree).

Dr. Richey is a noted international scholar and university lecturer who provides lectures on topics related to Race Relations in America, American Government Policy, Politics, Faith & Politics, Media, Social & Economic Disparities, Higher Education Reform, Leadership Theory, and Equity in Business. Currently, Dr. Richey serves as Professor and Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, GA. MBC is a private historically black liberal arts college founded January 5, 1881 and holds the distinction as the first educational institution in Georgia to be owned and operated entirely by African Americans and founded by ex-slaves.

Dr. Richey has provided keynote addresses and lectures at many colleges and universities including University of Michigan, Clark Atlanta University, Reinhardt University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Mercer University and other notable institutions.

National Black Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony program will be held October 3, 2022 from 6pm – 10pm CST at the Harris Stowe State University Emerson Theater St. Louis, Mo. 63101.

www.nbrhof.com