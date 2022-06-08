

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. announced today it will induct award-winning television and radio personality Dr. Rashad Richey into their 2022 Hall of Fame. The organization selected Dr. Richey for his exceptional achievements in the field of community service.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as a member of this year’s National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame,” said Dr. Richey. “I know first-hand the importance and impact HBCUs have in developing our nation’s future leaders. That experience is what drives me every day to ensure that students have the opportunity and resources needed to pursue post-secondary education at these renowned institutions. Thank you to the Board of Directors at the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame for this recognition.”

A 501(c)3 organization, the Hall of Fame is dedicated to the growth and development of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). They are committed to securing supplemental scholarships for students attending HBCUs, as well as, highlighting the tremendous accomplishments of distinguished alumni of these institutions.

The 37th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Friday, September 23, 2022 in Atlanta. Upon accepting this honor, Dr. Richey will join a distinguished list of more than 350 Hall of Famers who have been enshrined into the Hall of Fame since 1986 including notables such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, Walter Payton, Leontyne Price, Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall, Oprah Winfrey, Ambassador Andrew Young, Will Packer and Nancy Wilson.

Committed to social justice causes and community service, Dr. Richey, who completed doctoral studies from Clark Atlanta University, is the founder of the The Rashad Richey Foundation where he works with young people who have been traditionally marginalized by societal biases. He is also a Board Member at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Children’s Right and Georgia Council for International Visitors – a U.S. Department of State program dedicated to international cultural education, experiences, and connections. He is also a member of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, Black Law Student Association, National Black MBA Association, Atlanta NAACP, Atlanta Press Club, National Association of Black Journalists, and the American Association of University Professors.