‘Atlanta Magazine’ names Rashad Richey Best Talk Radio Personality … again

Emmy nominated broadcaster, news analyst, business executive, college dean, university professor, lecturer, entrepreneur, and advocate, Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed everyone from United States Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube. As host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK where he was recently voted Best Talk Radio Personality in the reader’s choice edition of Atlanta Magazine (first African-American to receive this distinction more than once), Dr. Richey balances multiple platforms daily and is well-known nationally as thought leader for policy reform, racial justice, and youth advocacy. Richey was also named Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.

Richey is an Emmy nominated Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta, now Atlanta News First, President of Rolling Out, the largest free-print urban publication in the country, and television anchor for the acclaimed nationally syndicated TV news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’ on the TYT Network, which was recently ranked “The Fastest Growing TV News Show in America” with roughly 2.7 million viewers daily.

Known as a political, social justice, policy, and socioeconomic juggernaut, Dr. Richey has provided political commentary on MSNBC, CNBC, BBC, BNC, Fox Business and the Fox News Channel, breaking down pressing issues in American culture.

As an executive business leader who owns successful commercial real estate properties and companies ranging from radio stations to restaurants, Dr. Richey is a noted pioneer in capital development, advertising, and market research. Most recently, Dr. Richey’s Learn How Fist company created in 2022 as an executive “know how to do stuff” business education model, has already surpassed market projections and on track to gross 2.1 million dollars in its first fiscal year.

A noted academician, Richey has provided lecture series at the University of Michigan, Mercer University, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Reinhardt University, and other notable institutions. Policy reformation has been a center point in Richey’s legacy of leadership, addressing the social ills of racial disparity. This work led Dr. Richey to create The Rashad Richey Foundation, an agency that mentors and deprograms gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth. Richey has been recognized by various local and national agencies for his collective work and societal impact, including being inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame and the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame. Additionally, Richey was honored with two Presidential Lifetime Achievement awards from former United States President Barack Obama and current United State President Joe Biden making him a rare double-honoree recipient of these prestigious recognitions. Dr. Richey also received the White House Presidential Volunteer Services Award.

Believing service is a responsibility we all must share, Dr. Richey is a Board Member at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Recovery Consultants of Atlanta, Children’s Rights and Georgia Council for International Visitors, a US Department of State program dedicated to international cultural education, experiences and connections. He is a member of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, Black Law Student Association, Atlanta NAACP, Atlanta Press Club, National Association of Black Journalists, and American Association of University Professors.

Dr. Richey completed courses from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Quantum Physics and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Beulah Heights University. Being a student of politics and equitable policies, Dr. Richey continued his educational pursuits and completed his doctoral studies from Clark Atlanta University (Research Focus: “A Policy and Political Analysis of how America’s College Promise Act of 2018 Could Impact Higher Education Access of Nontraditional Black College Students”). Dr. Richey’s research exposed the nuances of policy ‘wrangling’ in DC and how adverse political dynamics within the context of higher education reform and access create a net negative for most Americans and negatively impacts the ecosystem of the American economy, specifically historically marginalized groups. According to Dr. Richey’s postdoctoral research, Game Theory and Critical Race Theory dynamics in policy development coupled with varying special interests and innate biases significantly stifle socially responsible legislation, especially as it relates to Black Americans. Dr. Richey’s doctoral research concluded that these negative elements can be remedied through grounded approaches and grassroots methodologies based on strategic alignment, diminishing tribalism and properly messaging projected positive economic and social outcomes.

As a man of faith who believes politics, policy and spiritual values are socially connected, Dr. Richey also completed seminarian education and earned his PhD at the internationally recognized Scofield Graduate School where his qualitative research focused on “The Global Affect of Western Religion on Politics, Policy and Government”, making Dr. Richey a rare double-doctorate scholar. Being a student of leadership principals and criminal justice reform, Dr. Richey completed studies in Executive Leadership from Cornell University and is currently matriculating at Birmingham School of Law finishing his Juris Doctor Degree (Law Degree).

Dr. Richey is a noted international scholar and university lecturer who provides lectures on topics related to Race Relations in America, American Government Policy, Politics, Faith & Politics, Media, Social & Economic Disparities, Higher Education Reform, Leadership Theory, and Equity in Business. Currently, Dr. Richey serves as Dean of Ocuprep Medical Institute in Gwinnett County, GA and Director of Institutional Advancement & Corporate Relations at Morris Brown College (MBC) in Atlanta, GA. MBC is a private historically black liberal arts college founded January 5, 1881 and holds the distinction as the first educational institution in Georgia to be owned and operated entirely by African Americans and founded by ex-slaves.