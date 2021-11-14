University professor, television personality, Emmy nominated political analyst, radio host, entrepreneur, and social advocacy warrior, Rashad Richey has been a significant voice for progressive values, policy reform and racial equity in America. Recently, United States President Joe Biden bestowed upon Richey one of the highest civil honors in America, The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented by Ambassador Lenora Peterson-Maclin who serves as the official Goodwill Ambassador for National Volunteer Community Service of Uniting Humanitarians for the UN Embassy. Established through executive order by former United States President George W. Bush, the award was created to honor individuals who have made a significant and positive impact on American progress and culture.

The President’s Call to Service Award, also referred to as the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, is the most prestigious of the volunteer services awards, and has been awarded to select Americans recognizing their extraordinary service to others. Notable honorees include Chick-Fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy, Mark Carman, and Zach Bonner.

Richey, who also serves as President of Rolling Out, is a noted policy expert, and TV anchor for the national television news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’, which airs on The Young Turks Network, Comcast Xfinity, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, Roku TV, Xumo TV and others. ‘Indisputable’ is also on Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Sound Cloud, and Acast. Through these platforms, Richey tackles difficult but necessary conversations daily about politics, racial disparities, government, social issues, and policy reform. Richey is also the Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta and has provided political commentary for MSNBC, Fox News Channel, BBC America, CNBC, BNC, Straight Arrow News, and others.

In addition to social advocacy and policy reform initiatives, Richey is host of the award-winning radio show, The Rashad Richey Morning Show airing daily on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK in Atlanta, GA and Political Commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM (the largest urban station in America). Richey’s piercing, fact-based style of broadcasting led to him being voted Best Talk Radio Personality by readers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (first African American to receive this distinction) and Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal. Richey has interviewed everyone from Vice-President Kamala Harris to Ice Cube.

Richey, who experienced the foster care system as a teenager and was labelled a “troubled teen”, was compelled to give back to the community by creating The Rashad Richey Foundation, which provides mentoring, cultural awareness trips, and educational scholarships to youth who have been forgotten by others. “This work is what brings it all together for me”, said Richey.

Richey often says on his various broadcast platforms, “education is the great equalizer”, which is why he continues to impact young scholars as a university professor. Richey holds several advanced degrees including a Master of Business Administration from Beulah Heights University, PhD from Scofield Seminary, Doctor of Education from Clark Atlanta University, completed studies in Executive Leadership certificate from Cornell University and currently finishing his Juris Doctor degree at Birmingham School of Law. Richey’s academic research ranges from federal policy reform to varying equitable remedies in education, economics, and criminal justice systems.

“While I don’t do this work for awards, I’m thankful for the recognition and credit the great men and women who sacrificed their comforts and lives so moments like this could be possible. It’s important we hold all in power accountable, serve from a pure heart and advocate for others who may not be able to advocate for themselves,” said Richey. Richey added, “my dad, Nathaniel Richey, always taught me to value people over money, serve others because it’s the right thing to do and never give up on anyone”.