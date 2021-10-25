 Skip to content

Dr. Rashad Richey, Cong. Hank Johnson and Michael Thurmond receive Global Humanitarian award

October 25, 2021  

Rolling Out

Rolling Out

United States Congressman Hank Johnson, Rashad Richey, and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond [photo courtesy of Rashad Richey]

National multimedia personality, business owner, philanthropist and university professor, Rashad Richey was in good company as he accepted the Global Humanitarian Award alongside United States Congressman Hank Johnson and DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. The recognition highlighted their commitment to service and social justice advocacy impact around the world. Ambassador Lenora Peterson-Maclin of Global International Alliance, presented the award and serves as the official Global Goodwill Ambassador for National Volunteer Community Service of Uniting Humanitarians for the UN Embassy.

Richey is Host of the award-winning Rashad Richey Morning Show on News & Talk 1380 – WAOK and Political Commentator for The People’s Station V-103 FM (the largest urban station in America), where he was voted Best Talk Radio Personality by readers of the Atlanta Journal Constitution (first African American to receive this distinction) and Most Trusted Voice in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Journal.


Richey is also an Emmy nominated Political Analyst for CBS News Atlanta and television anchor for the acclaimed national TV news show, ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’, which airs live daily from 2:30pm – 4pm ET on multiple networks including Comcast Xfinity, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, Roku TV, Xumo TV, The Young Turks Network, and various streaming platforms. ‘Indisputable’ averages over 3-million viewers a day and is also available, due to a massive content distribution deal, on Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Sound Cloud, Acast, and others.
Known as an economic and policy juggernaut, Richey is a frequent political commentator on MSNBC, CNBC, BBC, BNC, Fox Business and the Fox News Channel, where he provides insight and analysis on pressing political, economic, social and policy related issues facing America and international regions.
When Richey is not on-air, he’s a business executive as President of Rolling Out, the largest free-print urban publication on America with a monthly readership of 2.8 million and combined social media following of over 500,000. Rolling Out covers political, entertainment, cultural, and business news.

