Dr. Rashad Richey, award-winning radio personality, television political commentator and university professor has been delivering a “fire-hot” daily streaming show called ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” on the TYT Network, home of The Young Turks, The Damage Report and other popular political and news shows. The show launched on June 7th as an 8-week limited series. Since its launch, the channel has surpassed 145,000 subscribers on YouTube and has amassed 40 million views on YouTube and Facebook just in the first 6 weeks of the test run. TYT has now picked up ‘Indisputable’ as a permanent fixture in their daily line-up.

As part of TYT, ‘Indisputable’ will now be distributed on linear TV: Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, YouTube TV, and all TYT’s digital platforms, which include TYT.com/Live, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. ‘Indisputable’ is a 90-minute television program that airs live Monday through Friday at 2:30pm Eastern Time, 11:30am Pacific Time.

“Dr. Richey is a great addition to our growing network of strong progressive voices.” TYT founder and host of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur said. “He hosts debates with conservatives during ‘The Bullpen’ segment and you won’t see that level of spirited discussion anywhere else, other than our network.” Cenk also made the announcement on Twitter and said, “I’m so proud to add Rashad Richey’s strong voice to our lineup! ‘Indisputable’ lives up to its name with Rashad’s brilliant, unassailable commentary”. He added, “One of the best hosts in the country is now part of the TYT Network.”

Since its launch Dr. Rashad Richey has interviewed prominent political figures such as US Senator Jon Ossoff on making Georgia the hub of sustainable energy, 2020 candidate Marianne Wiliamson on gun control, and rapper and activist Killer Mike on Juneteenth and supporting Black businesses, and Democratic strategist Joe Trippi on joining the Lincoln Project to stop Republicans from taking Congress in 2022.

Dr. Richey said about the announcement, “I’m grateful to the TYT team and audience for being so supportive as we work daily to bring high quality news content and authentic political analysis to the masses. Cenk Uygur created something really special with TYT Network. They truly honor substance, society and humanity. I am thrilled to have this seat in the lineup and will endeavor daily to bring audiences across America and beyond the absolute best political/news show we can.”

On ‘Indisputable,’ Dr. Richey provides insightful commentary on the top news stories of the day with a TYT guest host or contributor and debates conservative-leaning guests. One of the most popular segments of ‘Indisputable’ is ‘I Wish a Karen Would,’ during which Dr. Richey exposes people caught on camera weaponizing their privilege, and then breaks down the dangerous consequences of their actions. The addition of Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey on TYT marks a year of expansion for the network as it aims to bring on new voices with a shared interest in driving positive change by delivering authentic political and news commentary.

TYT’s Head of Programming Judith Benezra shared, “Nobody brings the facts and the fire quite like Dr. Rashad Richey! With his authentic, sharp and forthright commentary ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey’ has quickly emerged to be a TYT audience favorite, and we are absolutely thrilled to enrich our programming slate with its pick-up.”

Dr. Richey also debates conservatives on issues like Black Lives Matter, Critical Race Theory and police reform during ‘The Bullpen’ segment. Previous guests include former US Congressman Trey Radel, radio host Shelly Wynter, climate conservative Benji Backer, pastor Jesse Lee Peterson, columnist and broadcaster Carrie Sheffield.