St. Louis, Missouri Honors Dr. Rashad Richey with City Resolution for Broadcasting Excellence

Emmy-nominated television political analyst, news anchor, and radio personality Dr. Rashad Richey received a resolution from the City of St. Louis. This honor highlighted Dr. Richey’s accomplishment of being inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, making him the youngest inductee to date.

In addition to being the national daily tv news anchor for ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey‘, which airs on multiple linear cable networks and streaming platforms, he is also an award-winning talk radio personality for ‘The Rashad Richey Morning Show’, which airs weekdays on News & Talk 1380-WAOK in Atlanta, GA. The National Black Radio Hall of fame inducts less than 1% of the broadcast community, making Richey a rarity in his industry. Richey’s radio show has a strong national audience, and tackles issues related to politics, policy, society, culture, and entertainment daily.

As President of Rolling Out, the largest free-print urban publication in America, Richey has combined his advocacy, broadcasting acumen, business prowess, and research-based approach to become a powerhouse in the multimedia industry.

The City of St. Louis states, “NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Members of this Honorable Board of Alderman join the sponsor of this resolution in expressing their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rashad Richey inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame at Harris-Stowe State University.”