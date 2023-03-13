Drake’s 2023 tour ‘It’s All A Blur’ will feature 21 Savage

Drake is going back on the road
Drake's 2023 tour 'It's All A Blur' will feature 21 Savage
Drake (Photo credit: Bang Media)

On March 13, Drake announced his 2023 North American Tour, It’s All A Blur, featuring 21 Savage. This will be Drake’s first tour in five years.

In January 2023, Drake performed at the Apollo Theater, bringing out artists such as Dipset, 21 Savage, and Lil Uzi Vert. The biggest takeaway from that weekend were the rumors of he and 21 Savage going on tour.


“I was telling them earlier, but if you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see me and my brother this summer,” Drake said during the performance.

Drake will also co-headline the 2023 Dreamville Festival with J. Cole.


Since 2019, Drake has come out with a number of projects, such as Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and most recently Her Loss, with 21 Savage.

