South African rapper dies on stage at 28

A South African rapper has died after collapsing on stage during at Ultra South Africa in Johannesburg on March 11.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door,” Titch’s team released in a statement via social media. “Robbing us our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constanstantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch.’ It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.”

The cause of his death hasn’t been revealed.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on Earth,” the statement read. “As a family family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

The artist was also known for his dancing skills among other talents.

The music festival also shared a statement following Titch’s death.

“We are devastated by the sudden loss of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend,” the statement read. “Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene — a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.

“Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”