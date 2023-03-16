Meet the Black players on the USA baseball team

As the World Baseball Classic continues, it’s a good time to highlight the four Black players on the team. Major League Baseball and legends like the late Hank Aaron repeatedly made statements on how much they desired to see Black American players participate in baseball again.

Devin Williams

Right-handed pitcher

Current team: Milwaukee Brewers

In 2020, Williams won National League Rookie of the Year honors. The Missouri native was also named to his first MLB All-Star Game in the 2022 season. He had a record of 6-4 with a 1.93 ERA throughout the season, giving up 31 hits and two home runs in over 60 innings pitched.

Devin Williams is #ALLIN for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. pic.twitter.com/MZbGxOBJTO — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2022

Tim Anderson

Shortstop

Current team: Chicago White Sox

The two-time All-Star is one of baseball’s brightest stars. His exciting play and unapologetic attitude are what have made him a fan favorite among baseball fans. Anderson is also a batting champion and a silver slugger.

Anderson has advocated for young Black kids to get involved with baseball assuring them that they don’t have to change who they are to play the sport.

Another hit for Tim Anderson tonight as he brings in 2 runs for USA! pic.twitter.com/e6kmZM7Rly — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

Mookie Betts

Outfielder

Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts has been recognized as one of the best players in all of baseball for years now. The 2018 American League MVP, Betts is also a six-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glove winner, a five-time Silver Slugger and owns a batting title.

Before the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Betts wore a shirt on the field that read “We Need More Black People at the Stadium.”

🗣️MOOOOOOOOOOKIE Listen to the roar from the USA 🇺🇸 crowd on this diving catch from Mookie Betts! pic.twitter.com/jYFPj9jyqH — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 14, 2023

Cedric Mullins

Outfielder

Current team: Baltimore Orioles

A 2021 All-Star, Mullins appears to be having a comeback year in 2023, after only hitting 16 home runs in 2022 for Baltimore. For reference, Mullins belted 30 home runs in his breakout 2021 season.