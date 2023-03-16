Meet the Black players on the USA baseball team

Here are a few of the brightest African American stars on the Diamond today
Meet the Black players on the USA baseball team
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Keeton Gale)

As the World Baseball Classic continues, it’s a good time to highlight the four Black players on the team. Major League Baseball and legends like the late Hank Aaron repeatedly made statements on how much they desired to see Black American players participate in baseball again.

Devin Williams


Right-handed pitcher

Current team: Milwaukee Brewers


In 2020, Williams won National League Rookie of the Year honors. The Missouri native was also named to his first MLB All-Star Game in the 2022 season. He had a record of 6-4 with a 1.93 ERA throughout the season, giving up 31 hits and two home runs in over 60 innings pitched.

Tim Anderson 

Shortstop

Current team: Chicago White Sox

The two-time All-Star is one of baseball’s brightest stars. His exciting play and unapologetic attitude are what have made him a fan favorite among baseball fans. Anderson is also a batting champion and a silver slugger.

Anderson has advocated for young Black kids to get involved with baseball assuring them that they don’t have to change who they are to play the sport.

Mookie Betts

Outfielder

Current team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Betts has been recognized as one of the best players in all of baseball for years now. The 2018 American League MVP, Betts is also a six-time All-Star, a six-time Gold Glove winner, a five-time Silver Slugger and owns a batting title.

Before the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Betts wore a shirt on the field that read “We Need More Black People at the Stadium.”

Cedric Mullins

Outfielder

Current team: Baltimore Orioles

A 2021 All-Star, Mullins appears to be having a comeback year in 2023, after only hitting 16 home runs in 2022 for Baltimore. For reference, Mullins belted 30 home runs in his breakout 2021 season.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x