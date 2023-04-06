‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ to be released on DVD, Blu-Ray

The adventure continues with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Walmart limited-edition collectible, a fantastic film to be released digitally and physically to all audiences, along with a special Marvel Studios limited edition enamel pin. The film stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film kicks off phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp and go toe-to-toe with the new foe, Kang The Conqueror. Amazingly, the physical release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes with a handful of multiple features, which includes a gag reel, audio commentary, two featurettes, and a pair of deleted scenes. The featurettes focus on the Ant family and the movie’s villains. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release digitally on April 18 and be physically available on Blu-Ray and DVD on May 16.