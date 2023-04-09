Katrina Walker shares a story of redemption in her new book

After establishing herself as an author, mentor, philanthropist, playwright, and speaker, Katrina Walker is setting a precedent for entrepreneurial excellence. With the publishing of her breakout novel, UnBreakable – 5 Husbands, Homeless to Self-Made Millionaire: The Katrina Walker Story, she has cemented her voice as a leader who surmounted the impossible, while encouraging others to do the same.

Walker spoke with rolling out about her book and what she wants people to learn from her story.

What inspired you to create this book?

What inspired me was that so much is happening now, with people in the world. I had a friend that passed away at 50, and she had Alzheimer’s and dementia. I just wanted to tell my story to the world and inspire other young women. All the hard times I talk about in the book, being 18 and 19 years old, having my first baby, not going off to college, coming back and getting married, staying married for 20 years to my children’s father, and all the hard times, infidelities, and struggles that I went through, and just learning life myself because my mother, she didn’t. She’s no longer with us. She didn’t mean it in a bad way, but she was a tough woman. When I would ask her things, she’d say, “H— you’ll find out, don’t you have friends?” That’s just how they talked back then. I’m waiting on her to talk to me about woman stuff. But it inspired me to write this book because of all the struggles, all the lives that I’ve lived, and I’ve come close to death so many times. The book starts off with a home invasion, when 10 people came up into my house, kicked in my door, and beat me. My head was big as a pumpkin, but I always thank the Lord because they did not rape me. They poured hot sauce in my eyes, but they looked for bleach. I talk about all of that in the book.

What do you want people to take away from your life story?

I want people to never give up. I want people to know that they can do more than one thing. A lot of people think that in life, you work on a job for 30 years, but it’s a big world to see. You can sing, dance, and be multitalented, so I want them to take away from my life story and all the things that I’ve done and how I did it. One thing we get for sure is one life. Enjoy yours, be nice, and be kind to each other. Don’t look down on folks because you never know who might have to help you. Be grateful for every moment that you have, enjoy your young days, and work hard. Educate yourself. Go back to school.