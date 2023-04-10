Keshia Knight Pulliam celebrates birthday by giving birth (photo, video)

Keshia Knight Pulliam had the most glorious of birthdays as she celebrated the arrival of her newborn son.

While not divulging exact the time or day of her infant’s entry into the world, “The Cosby Show” alum told her millions of Instagram fans that her first child with her husband, actor Brad James, was the pinnacle of the ultimate birthday week.

“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!!” Knight Pulliam captioned a video of her and James, 41, in the hospital. “What an eventful birthday week …”

“Thank you for the birthday wishes!! ” she concluded the post.

Pulliam and James did provide fans a short glimpse of the son, whose name they have yet to officially provide to the public.

Pulliam, however, did say that “Baby James” was coming when she made the announcement of her pregnancy in December 2022.

The star of the Lifetime film, “The Hillside Adoption Scam,” 44, also has a daughter Ella, 6, with ex-husband Edgerton “Ed” Hartwell.

The Madea Goes to Jail star’s son arrives after she suffered

a miscarriage, which she valiantly shared on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

“Not that I’ve been trying to hide it, but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK,” Knight Pulliam told Hall.