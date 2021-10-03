‘The Cosby Show’ alum Keshia Knight Pulliam remarries

Keshia Knight Pulliam notified her fans that she and fellow actor Brad James have officially tied the knot in an “absolutely perfect” and “whimsical” wedding on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

“The Cosby Show” alum told her two million Instagram followers that she and the “For Better or Worse” star wanted a much more extravagant marriage ceremony. But Knight Pulliam said she may later reveal the reason why those plans had to be altered.

“Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy … absolutely perfect!!” Knight Pulliam penned. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes and the joy is in the journey.”

“Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest ‘present’ that exists,” Knight Pulliam, 42, continued. “Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability and faith in unconditional love ❤️ #TheJamesBond”

As fans recall, Knight Pulliam let her fans know that James popped the question back in December 2020, months after the two became acquainted and then fell in love on the set of “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.”

Knight Pulliam recalls that during their courtship in the middle of a pandemic, “we had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.

Outside of “The Cosby Show” sitcom, Knight Pulliam is best known for her starring roles in the Tyler Perry projects, “House of Payne,” and the film Madea Goes to Jail.