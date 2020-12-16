Keshia Knight Pulliam is engaged

Keshia Knight Pulliam said “yes.”

“The Cosby Show” alum got engaged to actor Brad James after dating for the past year, People reports. They met on the set of the movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

James popped the question in early December, but they held off on notifying the public until they simultaneously posted the announcement on their Instagram pages on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

“I said Yes!! ❤️💍,” Pulliam exclaimed to her two million Instagram followers.

I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

James, a star on Tyler Perry’s “For Better or Worse,” posted the same photo but offered this poetic perspective to articulate his joy:

After meeting on the set of Pride And Prejudice: Atlanta, the sparks began flying almost immediately.

“Honestly we just hit it off,” Pulliam told People. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

This will be the second time down the aisle for both Pulliam and James. Pulliam who also lit up the screen in Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, Beauty Shop and “House of Payne,” said their first marriages prepared them for this moment in their lives.

“I think it’s better when you’ve been married before because you’re very clear in what you don’t desire,” said Pulliam who has a 3-year-old daughter, Ella, with her ex-husband Ed Hartwell. “It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want.”