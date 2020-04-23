Keshia Knight Pulliam wants ex-husband Ed Hartwell arrested

Keshia Knight Pulliam wants her ex-husband Ed Hartwell thrown in jail — as in right now.

“The Cosby Show” alumna and star of Madea Goes to Jail claims that Hartwell has shortchanged her in terms of paternity payments for their daughter, Ella Grace Hartwell, to the tune of nearly $32,000.

Hartwell and Pulliam were married in 2016 but divorced less than six months later, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their daughter is now three years old.

According to documents from a Fulton County, Georgia, court that were obtained by Bossip, Pulliam accuses Hartwell of defaulting repeatedly on his $3000 per month payments.

The “House of Payne” actress claims that Hartwell, a former NFL player, receives $9000 a month in disability, therefore he has the ends to pay the money, but has chosen not to.

Therefore, Pulliam wants Hartwell put in jail for three weeks or until such time as he reconciles the $30K debt. Plus, she wants him fined $5,000.

The actress adds that Hartwell has shortchanged Pulliam by often paying less than half the required amount on most months and not even paying the final month before she filed the legal papers.

The documents state, according to Bossip, that Hartwell’s “intentional conduct is reprehensible and completely contrary to the well-being and best interests of the parties’ minor child.”

And if that weren’t enough on Hartwell’s financial plate, Pulliam showed the court where a previous judgment required Hartwell to shell out more than $8,000 for utilities, another $5,000 in attorney fees, and another $800 in fees to move out of their marital home.

Ironically, Hartwell was the one who filed for divorce.