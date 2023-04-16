Jamie Foxx shows signs of improvement

The mysterious medical malady that forced the Back in Action movie crew to race Jamie Foxx to an Atlanta hospital has kept them there, though there are marked signs of improvement.

According to People and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Oscar winner cannot leave the medical center, though he is now communicating with family members who flew into town to be at his side.

People magazine reports that Foxx, 55, is “steadily improving,” while TMZ stated that Foxx “seems to be doing better, even joking with family. Nevertheless, doctors need to get to the bottom of what happened.”

According to Foxx’s daughter Corrine, 29, Hollywood’s most versatile power broker, actor, comedian, singer, rapper and pianist had a “medical complication” on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Foxx camp has not disclosed what he is suffering from nor what precipitated the health scare.

Producers for the Netflix film starring Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz are walking a tightrope on how to complete the movie that began filming in Atlanta in late March and has been based out of EUE Screen Gems near Lakewood Amphitheatre. Before that, the cast and crew shot scenes in London for three months.

No word yet on when, or if, Foxx will be able to return to the set.