Rap legend E-40 claims he was racially profiled at Warriors’ game

Bay Area rap icon E-40 is alleging that racial profiling got him kicked out of the NBA game the Golden State Warriors played at the Sacramento Kings’ on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

E-40’s hometown squad, the Warriors, were embroiled in a dramatic playoff contest in Sacramento, California, which is about 90 miles northeast of the Bay and is less diverse than the San Fransicso-Oakland region he originates from.

The “Choices” emcee said he was heckled throughout the game and, at one point turned around and addressed the woman “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena in the fourth quarter.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” he said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a White woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

The arena security detail, however, had a different take on the matter involving the 55-year-old lyricist and businessman. E-40, who was born in Vallejo, California, and whose real name is Earl Stevens, stands 6-foot-1 and was repeatedly asked to sit down and stop blocking the view of the people sitting behind his courtside seat. He had been allegedly warned before being escorted out.

The Kings said they are probing the circumstances behind the ejection.

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.

Warriors superstar Klay Thompson said E-40 is a huge celebrity fan of the team and he even went to the White House a few months ago with the squad.

“It’s unfortunate,” Thompson said according to NBC Bay Area. “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it’s resolved.”