Alabama teenager at tragic Dadeville party has a powerful message for America

Chris Foster’s life will never be the same. The 17-year-old junior at Benjamin Russell High School attended Alexis Dowdell’s Sweet 16 party in downtown Dadeville, Alabama on April 15. Alexis was his ex-girlfriend, but he was still cordial with her and friends with her brother, Phil Dowdell.

That night, 32 people were injured and four people died. Phil Dowdell, 18, Siah Collins, 19, Keke Smith, 17, and Corbin Holston, 23. In addition to being Phil’s friend, Foster went to prom with Smith in 2022.

Six young Black men have been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting: Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee, Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and a juvenile, 15, of Tuskegee.

At Phil and Smith’s candlelight vigil in Camp Hill, Alabama, on April 20, Foster opened up to rolling out about his traumatic week.

What did Phil mean to you?

A lot. More like a brother. I used to go with his little sister. I still talk to her and make sure she’s all right. He always told me to take care of his mama and little sister if he were to go somewhere.

Were you at the party?

Yes, sir. I was there … when that happened.

What do you remember from that night?

A lot of fun, [Phil’s] smile, as everyone’s said. Females [were there]. That’s about it.

How have you handled the tragedy?

It’s been tough. They say don’t question God, but personally, I don’t think it was his time to go, but they say don’t question God, so I guess it was his time to go.

How has this changed your life?

Pretty tough, man. You always see it everywhere else, you know, and you wouldn’t think it would hit so close to home in our hometown.

How hurtful was it to know all of the six suspects arrested were Black, a part of our own community?

I don’t know. I’ve heard so many stories about how they grew up, but it’s been tough. It’s been a tough pill to swallow.

What can people do to help you?

Nothing but love and stay together. Show me, I guess, ways to help me cope, and show me ways to deal with this kind of tragedy.

Have you been shown that love over the past couple of days?

Yes, sir. My family. His family.

And you just want people to continue to show up for you like that moving forward?

Yes, sir.

What message do you want to send to anybody reading or watching this right now?

If you get into it with somebody, at least fight them, don’t try to shoot them. Put the guns up because this could have been prevented or avoided.

Why do you think people turn to guns so quickly now? Do you think music plays a part in any of it?

It can be anything. What they’re going through, you never know what somebody’s going through or what they’re thinking. This person may be with somebody that hates you and things just go wrong. Most of it is the music, I guess.