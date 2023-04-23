Here are the top 15 festivals for Summertime Chi 2023

Chicago is going to be hot this festival season
Here are the top 15 festivals for Summertime Chi 2023
Top 5 Chicago Music Festivals (Collage by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Festival season is a highly anticipated time in Chicago. Summertime Chi kicks into gear while locals and tourists alike come and enjoy all of the festivities. The festival season typically runs from May to September and features a diverse range of events and activities that showcase the culture, music, food and art. It’s a vibrant time of year in the city and there is always something to do. If you are in Chicago or visiting anytime soon here are the top 15 festivals to attend.

 1. Hyde Park Summerfest


Hyde Park Summerfest (photo source instagram @hydeparksummerfest)

The two-day festival takes place June 17-18 at Midway Plaisance on the campus of the University of Chicago. Visit hydeparksummerfest.com for more details.

 2. The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival


Chosen Few Picnic (Photo source instagram @chosenfewdjs)

The Chosen Few Picnic and Festival takes place at Jackson Park on July 8, 2023. Visit chosenfewdjs.com for more information.

3. The Silver Room Sound System Block Party

Silver Room Block Party (Photo source instagram @thesilverroom)

The Silver Room Sound System Block Party is July 29 and  July 30 at Oakwood Beach. For more information visit silverroomblockparty.com

 4. Pitchfork Music Festival

Pitchfork takes place at Union Park July 21-23. Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com for more information.

5. Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza (Photo source instagram @lollapalooza)

Lollapalooza takes place in Grant Park August 3 – 6. Visit lollapalooza.com for more information.

6. Taste Of Randolph

Taste of Randolph (Photo source instagram @tasteofrandolph)

Taste of Randolph is June 16-18, 2023. Visit tasteofrandolph.com for more information.

 7. Summer Smash

Summer Smash (Photo source instagram @thesummersmash)

Summer Smash is June 23 – 25, 2023. Visit thesummersmash.com for more information.

 8. Chicago Pride Fest

Pride Fest Chicago (Photo source instagram @pridefestchicago)

Chicago Pride Fest takes place June 17-18, 2023. Visit chicagoevents.com for more information.

 9. Miche Fest

Miche Fest 2023 (Photo source instagram @chimicheladafest.com)

Miche Fest takes place June 24-23, 2023. Visit michefest.live for more information.

10. Heatwave Music Festival

Heatwave Music Festival (Photo source instagram @heatwavechicago)

Heatwave Chicago takes place June 10-11, 2023. Visit heatwavemusicfestival.com for more information.

11. Logan Square Arts Fest

Logan Square Art Fest (Photo source instagram @logansquareartsfest)

Logan Square Art Festival takes place June 23-25, 2023. Visit logansquareartsfestival.com for more information.

12. Millennium Art Festival

Millennium Art Festival (Photo source instagram @amdurproductions)

Millennium Art Festival takes place June 14 – 16. For more information visit amdurproductions.com

13. Nascar Chicago Street Race

Nascar Chicago Street Race (Photo Source instagram @nascarchicago)

Nascar Chicago Street Race takes place on July 1-2, 2023. Visit nascarchicagoexperiences.com for more information.

14. Manifest Festival

Manifest Arts Festival (Photo source screenshot instagram @columbiachi)

Manifest Art Festival is May 12, 2023. Visit colum.edu for more information

15. Fiesta Del Sol

Fiesta Del Sol (Photo source instagram @fiestadelsolchicago)

Fiesta Del Sol will take place on July 27 -30, 2023. Visit fiestadelsol.org for more information.

