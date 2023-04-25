Simone Biles claps back at haters for cracking on her edges at her wedding

The legendary gymnast had to fend off folks who came for her hair right after her nuptials
Simone Biles and her boyfriend, NFL star Jonathan Owens (Image source: Instagram – @simonebiles)

Record-breaking Olympic gymnast Simone Biles returned home to find folks have been taking issue with  her tresses during the most blissful day of her life.

Soon after the acrobatic U.S. gymnastics savant, 26, became Simone Biles Owens with her wedding to 27-year-old NFL player Jonathan Owens on April 22, 2023, some fans were criticizing the Olympic star’s edges and laying into her hair like a hot comb.


After multiple people hated on the bride’s hair, a swarm of angry supporters descended on her detractors to protect the diminutive diva from the onslaught of cruel and unnecessary commentaries.


Biles finally took to her Twitter platform to clap back at her haters.

Other supporters rallied around Biles.

“Y’all really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got???” one person said. 

“Like how could you see this picture and focus on her hair???”

“Simone Biles is a goddess. I look up to her so much, and I could only wish for her level of beauty.”

“I saw those pics of Simone Biles and my first thought was, ‘Aww she looks so happy.’ The fact y’all zoomed in on her edges and hair is so miserable.”

