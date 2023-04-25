Simone Biles claps back at haters for cracking on her edges at her wedding

Record-breaking Olympic gymnast Simone Biles returned home to find folks have been taking issue with her tresses during the most blissful day of her life.

Soon after the acrobatic U.S. gymnastics savant, 26, became Simone Biles Owens with her wedding to 27-year-old NFL player Jonathan Owens on April 22, 2023, some fans were criticizing the Olympic star’s edges and laying into her hair like a hot comb.

After multiple people hated on the bride’s hair, a swarm of angry supporters descended on her detractors to protect the diminutive diva from the onslaught of cruel and unnecessary commentaries.

Yall really coming for Simone Biles’s hair at her wedding. She is a young millionaire, a great gymnast, and married to the love of her life. What you got??? pic.twitter.com/QLreAGJu9p — Kemmy O (@Kemy_87) April 23, 2023

Biles finally took to her Twitter platform to clap back at her haters.

i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc — Simone Biles Owens (@Simone_Biles) April 23, 2023

I saw those pics of Simone Biles and my first thought was, “Aww she look so happy.” The fact y’all zoomed in on her edges and hair is so miserable. — MoniTheeSimmer 🦋🩵 (@MoniNextDoor) April 23, 2023

Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married… And y’all worried about her hair…..?! pic.twitter.com/pSmIygScZU — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) April 23, 2023

Other supporters rallied around Biles.

“Like how could you see this picture and focus on her hair???”

“Simone Biles is a goddess. I look up to her so much, and I could only wish for her level of beauty.”

