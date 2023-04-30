Young Thug is struggling to survive in jail

Rapper Young Thug reportedly has a tenuous grasp on his mental faculties as he continues to languish in confinement as he prepares for his upcoming his RICO trial.

Thugger is approaching the one-year mark since his arrest on a blizzard of charges related to alleged involvement in gang activities, drug dealing, violence and even murder.

The YSL founder’s attorney spoke up on his behalf in a fourth attempt to get Thugger — whose real name is Jeffrey Williams — a bond so that he can properly recuperate in time for the start of the trial which is moving along at a glacial pace.

Attorney Brian Steel told the court that Young Thug is suffering both mentally and physically due to being housed in a tiny jail cell, lack of exposure to the outdoors and the son as well as bad jail food of chips and chocolate.

Steel added that he has “previously put forth compelling evidence, without doubt, that conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set,” according to 11 Alive.

The lawyer also said that Thugger does not pose a risk to society and should be released.

“Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” he said.

Fans have voiced concerns for the “Relationship” rapper’s eroding health and deteriorating mental state as they’ve seen the rapper laying his head on the courtroom table out of either exhaustion, angst or being broken emotionally.