On May 2, 2023, Vogue held its annual Met Gala which brought out a multitude of celebrities such as Rihanna, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cardi B, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Lil Nas X, and more.

Organized by Vogue magazine editor, Anna Wintour, each celebrity wore elegant and bodacious fashion looks to honor the late designer and her friend Karl Lagerfeld.

Even Hollywood’s newest celebrity Ice Spice made an appearance at the grand event, Nicki Minaj who was also known to have a close relationship with Lagerfeld, honored the designer on social media by posting some of the best work they created together.

All in all, other celebrity surprises included Diddy and Yung Miami showing up together, Serena Williams announcing her second baby is on the way with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Lil Nas X blinded the crowd with his sparkly silver look featuring a mask, man thong, and boots.

Here are 22 of the best fashion looks of the evening.

Ice Spice

Janelle Monáe

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Tems

Yung Miami

Teyana Taylor

Sean “Diddy” Combs

Cardi B

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Naomi Campbell

Anok Yai

Brian Tyree Henry

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Quinta Brunson

Serena Williams and Baby #2

Kerry Washington

Yara Shahidi

Halle Bailey