On May 2, 2023, Vogue held its annual Met Gala which brought out a multitude of celebrities such as Rihanna, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cardi B, Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Lil Nas X, and more.
Organized by Vogue magazine editor, Anna Wintour, each celebrity wore elegant and bodacious fashion looks to honor the late designer and her friend Karl Lagerfeld.
Even Hollywood’s newest celebrity Ice Spice made an appearance at the grand event, Nicki Minaj who was also known to have a close relationship with Lagerfeld, honored the designer on social media by posting some of the best work they created together.
All in all, other celebrity surprises included Diddy and Yung Miami showing up together, Serena Williams announcing her second baby is on the way with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and Lil Nas X blinded the crowd with his sparkly silver look featuring a mask, man thong, and boots.
Here are 22 of the best fashion looks of the evening.
Ice Spice
Janelle Monáe
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Tems
Yung Miami
Teyana Taylor
Sean “Diddy” Combs
Cardi B
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Naomi Campbell
Anok Yai
Brian Tyree Henry
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Quinta Brunson
Serena Williams and Baby #2
Kerry Washington
Yara Shahidi
Halle Bailey