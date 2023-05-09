These fashion looks made a splash at ‘The Little Mermaid’ premiere

On May 8, 2023, The Little Mermaid movie premiere drewa multitude of celebrities, including the film’s star Halle Bailey, as well as her sister Chlöe Bailey, Offset, Kelly Rowland, Marsai Martin, Tamera and Tia Mowry, Anika Noni Rose, and more. Child celebrities were also in attendance such as Kulture and Kalea Cephus and Kheris Rogers.

Each celebrity wore their own rendition of underwater royal fashion to celebrate and promote the live-action Disney film that will be in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Bailey takes pride in knowing this movie will help little girls everywhere no matter what their race is, feel beautiful in their skin.

“This moment means everything to me. I’m so grateful to be here. I just feel really honored and I’m just happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it. It means the world to me this moment especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves. I am just honored to be a part of this and be one of the princesses now,” Bailey told Deadline.

Here were the best looks from the blue carpet.

Halle Bailey

Chloe Bailey

Offset, Kulture, and Kalea Cephus

Kelly Rowland

Marsai Martin

Tamera Mowry

Anika Noni Rose